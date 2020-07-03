Two elderly patients who had contracted Covid-19 were discharged from the capital’s Evangelismos Hospital this week as the number of patients being treated for the coronavirus in the country’s intensive care units dipped to eight.

An 84-year-old woman who had been admitted to Evangelismos was released on Wednesday after 68 days of treatment, a day after a 79-year-old man admitted to the same hospital on April 12 was discharged.

The rate of fatalities of Covid-19 patients admitted to Evangelismos ICUs since April stands at 22.6 percent, significantly below rates of 50 percent in some European countries and up to 80 percent in hospitals in New York.

No new Covid-19 deaths were reported in Greece on Thursday, though 28 new infections were reported.

Meanwhile authorities extended restrictions on movement in Xanthi, northern Greece, which has seen a spike in infections, for another week.