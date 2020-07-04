The acceleration of the state’s digital transformation through the Gov.gr platform has brought to the surface two rather unknown aspects, according to people who are closely following this venture.

The first is that the state still enjoys creativity and talent, and the second is that the public sector is in need of more skilled officials in order for the digital transition to be successfully implemented.

That is the objective of the Digital Governance Ministry bill that Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis brought recently to Parliament.

“When Gov.gr started it had 501 agencies. Today, three months on, the agencies involved have grown to 569, so 68 new ones have been added. This requires a new organizational structure that will help coordinate all the ministries, as it constitutes a shift in philosophy,” Pierrakakis told the House.

The bill’s clauses provide for the creation of 45 organic positions at the ministry as well as the creation of 15 posts for information technology experts with a three-year mandate. They will need to be high-standard IT engineers who will have to be hired from the market through the state recruitment council’s process (ASEP). “We need to bring these people close to us,” stated Pierrakakis.