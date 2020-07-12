Event by Democrats Abroad  with former ambassador Miller

Democrats Abroad Greece will host an online conversation on Thursday with former US ambassador to Greece Thomas Miller (2001-04) and his wife Bonnie.



The Zoom event will start at 9 p.m. and will run for approximately one hour.



Ambassador and Mrs Miller will discuss their time in Greece, the importance of the overseas voter to the outcome of the November 3 election and US policy regarding crucial topics affecting Greece such as exclusive economic zone (EEZ), energy and security issues.



Attendees will have the opportunity to pose questions to Ambassador Miller, which will be answered following the presentation.



The presentation is free and open to the public; however, Democrats Abroad Greece is happy to accept donations from US citizens to support our efforts in enabling US citizens in Greece to vote.



The deadline to register at here is Tuesday.