Tsipras congratulates Zaev on election win

Greece’s main opposition leader Alexis Tsipras congratulated North Macedonia’s Zoran Zaev for his electoral win in Wednesday’s elections, describing its as a “message of brave progressive forces” against nationalism.

“Thanks to your efforts, the message of brave progressive forces that fight against nationalism, for social justice and peace in our region, became stronger today. A message not just for the Balkans, but for all of Europe,” he said on his official Twitter account.

Tsipras and Zaev, along with their respective foreign ministers, (at the time) Nikos Kotzias and Nikola Dimitrov, were the architects of the 2018 Prespes Agreement that ended a decades-long diplomatic deadlock over North Macedonia’s name.

On Thursday, the Social Democrats led by Zaev were poised to try to form a coalition government following a narrow election victory.

The party received 36% of the vote with 94% of ballots counted, according to official results.