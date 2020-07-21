Aiming to reduce the spread of coronavirus into Greece from its northern neighbors, the government is introducing stricter measures for entry through the country’s land borders for at least two weeks, starting on Tuesday at midnight.

Essential travel to Greece will only be allowed from the checkpoints of Kakavia, Krystallopigi, Evzoni, Promachonas, Nymfaia and Kipi.



Greek citizens, people with a residence permit and holders of a special Expatriate Identity Card are also required to complete the passenger locator form (PLF), as well as the electronic short-term advance notice (on travel.gov.gr).

The decision was taken due to the aggravated epidemiological situation in the Balkans, which is confirmed by sampling checks at Greece’s borders.

Meanwhile, 11 new cases were reported on Monday, the second lowest daily tally in July, bringing the total to 4,012. One death took total fatalities to 195.