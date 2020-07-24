President commemorates restoration of democracy

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou commemorated on Friday the 46th anniversary of the restoration of democracy by laying a wreath at the former detention centre of the military police branch of the Greek army (EAT-ESA) in the years 1951–1974 in downtown Athens.

“Today is a day of honor and remembrance for all those who fought, were tortured and exiled so that today we can enjoy the fruits of democracy,” Sakellaropoulou said in her message referring to the victims the Greek military dictatorship that run the country from 1967 to 1974.

The president said the victims who were tortured fought for democracy, freedom and human rights.