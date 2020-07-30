The Ministry of Infrastructure is seeking the assistance of the European Driving Schools Association (EFA) to reform Greece’s driving test system which has long been rife with bribery and cheating.

To this end, it is hiring a consultant from abroad with experience in the training of driving examiners to finalize the design of a new system, and, according to reports the consultant will be the president of EFA, of which Greece is not a member.

The initiative is the government’s response to the growing number of instances of bribery and cheating.

“When the electronic examination of signals (that is, the theoretical examination) was introduced, we thought that the integrity of the process was ensured. A little while later we found out that even the electronic system had gaps leaving room for cheating,” a driving instructor told Kathimerini on the condition of anonymity.