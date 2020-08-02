Greece opens its first underwater museum

Visitors wearing virtual reality headsets are seen at the information center of the newly inaugurated Underwater Museum of Peristera, on the western Aegean island of Alonissos, on opening day on Saturday. The museum, the first of its kind in Greece, showcases the Peristera shipwreck, named after the uninhabited island opposite Alonissos where it was discovered in the early 1990s. Until October 2, amateur divers will be able to explore the vessel that went down under unknown circumstances in the 5th century BC carrying a cargo of hundreds of amphoras of wine. The site will be monitored with underwater cameras. [EPA]