Greek authorities are moving forward with plans to extend a fence running along a section of the Greek-Turkish land border in Evros, Kathimerini understands.

The Greek Police (ELAS) last week sent out an invitation to tender to five major construction companies for the project, which was a topic of discussion between the executive director of the European Union’s border monitoring agency Frontex, Fabrice Leggeri, and Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis last week.

The project is in two parts, Kathimerini understands: firstly the reinforcement of an existing fence that stretches some 12.5 kilometers between Kastanies and Nea Vyssa, which sustained damages during the crisis in March when thousands of migrants tried to cross into Greece; and secondly, the creation of a new 27-kilometer stretch of fence in the area of Ferres.

The aim is for construction to get under way next month.