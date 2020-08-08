New restrictions mulled as 151 new cases confirmed

The rise in coronavirus cases since last week continued on Friday, with health authorities announcing 151 new infections.

The Covid spike has prompted further restrictions, with the suspension of all kinds of festivals in view of the August 15 holiday but also the extension of the ban on “standing” in nightclubs until the end of August.

Authorities are particularly concerned about the high epidemiological burden on the regional unit of Thessaloniki in northern Greece, where 204 cases had been recorded from the beginning of the month up until Friday.

An emergency teleconference was held by authorities on Friday to examine the possibility of imposing emergency measures in specific areas.