The Manpower Organization (OAED) is preparing to overhaul its training, with Director Spyros Protopsaltis explaining the plan’s five pillars to Kathimerini.



They are the linking of labor skills supplied to the workforce with market needs, the strengthening of the mechanism that assesses the organization’s training, the implementation of targeted training programs by suppliers that will ensure their quality, close cooperation with universities, starting with the Athens University of Economics and Business, and the strengthening of OAED’s educational programs at its 50 professional schools for 16-23-year-olds.