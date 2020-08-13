Greek cheeses exempted from US tariffs

Greek cheeses have been exempted from US tariffs imposed on European Union agricultural products, according to the Ministry of Rural Development and Food on Thursday

The Minister of Rural Development and Food, Makis Voridis, expressed his satisfaction over the decision to the US Ambassador in Athens, Geoffrey Pyatt in a telephone conversation.

Voridis also underlined the special importance of the Greek-American cooperation in this field while insisting that the government and his ministry will continue with undiminished intensity the effort to exempt all Greek products from duties, in order to ensure the interests of Greek producers and companies and to promote the quality of Greek products internationally.