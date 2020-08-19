Authorities impose new restrictions on Mykonos and Halkidiki

Authorities have imposed new restrictions on the Aegean island of Mykonos and the northern Greek region of Halkidiki after a spike in Covid-19 cases.

According to an announcement by the General Secretariat for Civil Protection, authorities have banned parties, open-air markets and religious processions.

Additionally, gatherings must be limited to no more than nine people.

There may be no more than four people at a restaurant, unless they are immediate family members in which case the maximum number is six people.

The use of masks is mandatory in enclosed as well as open spaces.

The measures will go into effect Friday and apply for 10 days.