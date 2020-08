Panathinaikos soccer club has rejected a 5.7-million-euro offer by subscription-based broadcaster Nova to sell its TV rights for the next season of the Greek Super League.

In a statement on Thursday, the Athens club said that the offer was half that made to archrivals Olympiakos and lower than that made to AEK, which is €6.5 million.

The club said it would proceed with plans to create its own TV channel, Panathinaikos TV.