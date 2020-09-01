Heat wave to persist through Friday, says weather service

A woman holding an umbrella for shade, looks out over Athens from Lycabettus Hill, in a file photo. [InTime News]

Unseasonably high temperatures will persist in most parts of the country for the rest of the week, with daytime highs on the mainland reaching 40 degrees Celsius, the Athens Observatory’s Meteo weather service said on Tuesday.

Attica is in for a scorcher, as the week’s highs are expected to be up to 8 degrees higher than the average temperature for this time of year at between 31-36 Celsius, peaking at noon on Tuesday. Thessaly, Viotia and the eastern Peloponnese will hit a level of 39-40 Celsius, however.

The islands of the eastern Aegean, southern Crete and parts of Central Macedonia will see highs of 36-37 degrees Celsius, Meteo reported, saying that Tuesday is expected to be the hottest day this week, before temperatures start to ease slightly on Wednesday and Thursday.