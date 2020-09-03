The need for change in the university entrance exam system so as to stop the continued decline of certain departments is a subject long exhausted in the public debate.

Every possible solution has been discussed in great detail. It now lies with the Education Ministry to decide which model it likes best and to wipe out the phenomenon of students who have basically failed their exams still being able to get a spot.

It cannot allow any more time to pass as it weighs the political cost. This would be a true reform to improve public education.