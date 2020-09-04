Wales puts six Greek islands on quarantine list

The Welsh government has announced that, effective from Friday, all travelers and holidaymakers returning from six Greek islands will have to self-isolate for two weeks.

The Greek islands on the so-called “red list” of destinations experiencing a surge in coronavirus infections are Mykonos, Zakynthos, Lesvos, Paros, Antiparos and Crete. The restrictions also apply to Portugal, Gibraltar and French Polynesia.

Scotland also imposed quarantine rules starting on Thursday on travelers returning from Greece, though the country is still regarded as a travel corridor for England and Northern Ireland.