Arson investigators sent to Corinth as wildfire rages

As firefighters on Friday battled a blaze in Corinth, a team of police and arson investigators have been dispatched to the area of Sofiko to look into the cause of the wildfire, which started in a wooded area on the outskirts of the small town on Thursday night and spread to nearby villages the following day.

Speaking on Skai television, Corinth Mayor Vasslis Nanopoulos said that residents and visitors are being evacuated from the villages of Ilios, Elvetika and Korfos, as strong winds are not only stoking the blaze, but also making its course unpredictable. A monastery is also being evacuated, he said.

The fire service has sent three water-dumping airplanes and four helicopters to assist the team on the ground, which consists of 88 firefighters and 23 trucks.

The Civil Protection Authority on Thursday issued a warning on the 112 emergency number alerting the public to the increased chance of wildfires on Friday due to the combination of high temperatures and strong winds.