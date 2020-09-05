Coronavirus testing extended to some creche staff

Medical teams from the Regional Authority of Attica and the Athens Medical Association conducted spot tests for the coronavirus on Friday on employees at creches in two municipalities ahead of the start of the new school year in September. The tests were requested by the municipalities of Peristeri and Kropia in northwestern and eastern Attica, respectively. The new testing drive comes amid concerns about the possibility of an outbreak in closed facilities where large numbers of people congregate and could become super-spreader sites. In this context, health authorities are planning to run tests on all new armed forces recruits between September 7 and 23. [ANA-MPA]