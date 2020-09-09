New fire breaks out at Moria camp

[ANA-MPA]

A new fire broke out on Wednesday night at the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos’ Moria migrant and refugee camp, state broadcaster ERT has reported.

According to ERT, the blaze started among a cluster of tents at the northern end of the camp, which was left largely untouched by the devastating fire that razed the rest of the facility in the early hours of the day.

The fire service was dispatched to the scene and has evacuated dozens of people, including families with young children.