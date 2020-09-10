NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Alimos officers quarantined following Covid exposure

TAGS: Health, Migration, Coronavirus

Eleven police officers serving at the Alimos Police Station in southern Athens were quarantined on Thursday after coming into contact with a 14-year-old boy who had contracted the coronavirus. 

According to reports, the young migrant, who was not traveling with a guardian, was found wandering outside the police station and officers led him inside to find out what was happening.

The boy then underwent the Covid-19 test and was found positive.

The officers will also undergo testing. 

