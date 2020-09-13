School openings in Lesvos, Pella pushed back by two days due to Covid-19

[Intime News]

Schools on the island of Lesvos and the northern regional unit of Pella will open two days later than planned due to a rise in the number of coronavirus infections in these areas, the ministries of Health and Education announced on Sunday.

Instead of starting classes on Monday, schools in these regions will open on September 16.

The ministries also suspended the opening of two schools on the island of Lemnos and one in the region of Imathia, in northern Greece.

According to the two ministries, this is “a dynamic process” and authorities will reassess the available epidemiological data.

The decision was taken after the advice of the government’s expert committee on the coronavirus.