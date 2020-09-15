Firefighters battling blazes around the country

Greek firefighters were battling several blazes across the country on Tuesday with strong winds and dry conditions hampering their efforts.



A total of 17 firefighters were sent to tackle a blaze in the area of Kokolata on the Ionian island of Cephalonia, aided by two water-dropping aircraft.



Meanwhile another 25 firefighters were dispatched to the region of Triada in Serres to put out a blaze that broke out on farmland there, again with the help of two aircraft, and in Fthiotida, a team of 30 firefighters were sent to tackle a blaze in the area of Gorgopotamos.



The General Secretariat for Civil Protection announced an increased risk of wildfires for Wednesday, with Attica, the island of Kythira, the Peloponnese, Halkidiki, Mount Athos, Evros and the islands of the northern and southern Aegean categorized as level 3 risk (high).