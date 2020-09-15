The expired debts of employers, freelance professionals, the self-employed and farmers to the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) soared by 687 million euros during the difficult second quarter of the year.



The quarterly report by the Debt Collection Center (KEAO) for the April-June period revealed an increase in social security arrears to 37.002 billion euros against €36.315 billion at end-March.



This consisted of a rise in main debts by €264.03 million, and in penalties and other leviesby €423.23 million.



The register of debtors grew by 72,201 entries in the quarter of the lockdown, KEAO data showed on Tuesday.