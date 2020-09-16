Warning issued as rare cyclone heads to Greece

A rare Mediterranean cyclone, dubbed Ianos, will land in Greece on Thursday, and will initially impact western parts of the country in the late afternoon, mainly the Ionian islands of Zakynthos, Cephalonia and Ithaca as well as Ilia and Messinia in the western Peloponnese, according to a statement issued yesterday by Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias.

On Friday, Ianos is expected to affect the rest of the Peloponnese, central Greece, Attica and Evia. The Cyclades islands are expected to be affected as of Friday night, while on Saturday it is possible that Crete will also be impacted.

Hardalias warned the public to be vigilant and take necessary precautions. “We must be clear, the effects of Ianos will be similar to those of very bad weather, but with even greater intensity, extent and duration. Material damage may be caused by strong winds and collisions with objects flying in the wind,” he said.