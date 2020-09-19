After pounding Thessaly, Ianos is heading to Crete

After thunderstorms flooded central Greece killing two people on Friday, the Mediterranean tropical-like cyclone that has hit the southern parts of the country now appears to be heading to Crete, the National Observatory of Athens’ (NOA) Meteo weather service said on Saturday.

NOA said the cyclone, named Ianos, is expected to move south during Saturday, and then southeast, with its effects gradually being limited to the southern parts of the country.

Based on current data, the passage of the cyclone through Attica does not seem to have created significant problems, as Deputy Minister of Civil Protection, Nikos Hardalias had predicted earlier on Saturday.

“The weather system seems to be weakening in the region of Attica but we must remain vigilant in the region of Arcadia, in Leonidio especially, in Argolida and in Kythira,” he said on Saturday afternoon.

Storms are currently more intense in the region of Corinth. The Fire Brigade said it had received 16 calls from the areas of Loutra of Oraia Eleni and Almiri to pump water out of flooded houses.

Traffic police has closed the Isthmus-Epidaurus national road from the 3rd to the 34th kilometer, as a precaution.