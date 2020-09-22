An inquiry by Greek authorities refutes claims that Hezbollah has stashes of ammonium nitrate in several European countries including Greece, sources tell Kathimerini.

The probe by the National Intelligence Service, the Citizens’ Protection Ministry and the Hellenic Police has not turned up evidence of Greek authorities having handled or intercepted information suggesting that the militant group may be using this country to store such material, they said.

Last week, US State Department Coordinator for Counterterrorism Nathan Sales claimed that Hezbollah has moved ammonium nitrate – used to make bombs – from Belgium to France, Greece, Italy, Spain and Switzerland in recent years “so it could conduct major terrorist attacks,” The Associated Press reported.



Sources told Kathimerini that Sales’ claims may be aimed at putting pressure on European governments to ban Hezbollah.