Industrial action affects flights, ferry sailings

Dozens of domestic flights to and from Athens on Olympic Air are to be canceled on Wednesday as industrial action launched on Monday by civil aviation workers continues.



Flights scheduled for Wednesday to and from Naxos, Leros, Milos and Paros and one between Rhodes and Kastellorizo have been canceled.



For more information, passengers can visit the Olympic Air website www.olympicair.com or call 801.801.0101 from a landline or 210.355.0500 from a mobile.



Meanwhile ferries are to remain docked at Piraeus on Thursday as seamen hold a 24-hour strike over a series of demands including calls for the signing of a new collective labor contract, salary increases and better benefits for unemployed seamen.