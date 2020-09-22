Greece and Turkey have agreed to restart new round of talks in Istanbul

Athens and Ankara have agreed to start the 61st round of exploratory contacts to resolve their disputes in Istanbul, Greece's Foreign Ministry said in a brief announcement on Tuesday.

The ministry said the talks will be held soon, without specifying the date.

The news comes after the Turkish presidency said that Turkey and Greece stated that they are ready to resume the talks to address their contested maritime claims in the eastern Mediterranean and Aegean, following a call between the leaders of Turkey, Germany and the European Union.

The last round of exploratory talks between the two countries were held in 2016.

