New legislation submitted by the Education Ministry foresees that elections to select teachers’ representatives will be held on Saturdays and not on weekdays, as is currently the case.

With the existing system, teachers would close schools to hold their elections, drawing the ire of working parents.

The change aims to minimise the disruption in the operation of education and avoid closing schools, the ministry said in its accompanying note.

The bill also offers the ability to hold en electronic election, so as to remove the argument of some teachers that holding the elections on the weekend would limit participation.