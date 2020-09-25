BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Cyprus remains on Ireland’s travel ‘green list’

Ireland on Thursday removed Germany, Poland and Lithuania from its travel “green list,” leaving just four countries exempt from a 14-day quarantine for arriving passengers.

As a result, travelers arriving from all countries other than Cyprus, Finland, Latvia and Liechtenstein must go into quarantine for 14 days as of this Monday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

[Reuters]

