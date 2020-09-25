Cyprus remains on Ireland’s travel ‘green list’
Online
Ireland on Thursday removed Germany, Poland and Lithuania from its travel “green list,” leaving just four countries exempt from a 14-day quarantine for arriving passengers.
Ireland on Thursday removed Germany, Poland and Lithuania from its travel “green list,” leaving just four countries exempt from a 14-day quarantine for arriving passengers.
As a result, travelers arriving from all countries other than Cyprus, Finland, Latvia and Liechtenstein must go into quarantine for 14 days as of this Monday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
[Reuters]