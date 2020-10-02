NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Greek air traffic controllers to strike on Oct 7 and 8

Air traffic controllers and electronic security engineers have announced four-hour work stoppages for next Wednesday and Thursday, October 7 and 8.

The Air Traffic Controllers Association (EEEKE) and the Union of Electrical Engineers for Air Traffic Safety (ENIMAEK) said the stoppages are in response to unpaid salaries and a Transport Ministry bill.

The stoppages will take place from 8 a.m. until noon at all the country’s airports on both days and no flights will take off or land in Greece during this time. 

 

