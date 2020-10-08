As health authorities on Wednesday announced a rise in coronavirus cases, experts are concerned about the number of health sector professionals that have contracted the virus.

The National Organization for Public Health announced on Wednesday 407 new infections, 194 of them in Attica, and four new deaths, pushing the nationwide total to 20,947 and the death toll to 424.

There are particular worries about localized clusters of cases, notably among health workers. According to the union representing Greek hospital workers, POEDIN, 300 health sector workers have contracted the virus since the beginning of August (800 since the beginning of the pandemic).

POEDIN President Michalis Giannakos said that 23 health workers from hospitals in Ioannina, Agrinio and Achaia have tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has revised recommendations as regards measures that should be enforced at hospitals and retirement homes.

Apart from adequate distancing and the use of face masks, facilities should boost diagnostic tests for staff and patients or residents, it said.