Democrats Abroad holding online event on Biden-Harris nomination

Foreign policy veterans in the region and experts from the Biden campaign will meet with members and friends of Democrats Abroad Greece on Thursday, October 8, in an online webinar starting at 9 p.m. The presentations, with question and answer sessions following, will illustrate how Biden’s diplomacy can best serve US-Greek relations.

Speakers include John McCarthy, deputy political director for Joe Biden 2020, retired US ambassador Thomas Miller and retired Greek ambassador Dimitrios Tsikouris.



“We are excited to have knowledgeable people within Vice-President Biden’s team discussing how Greece will be affected by the election,” said Stacey Harris-Papaioannou, chair of Democrats Abroad Greece, in a press release.



“The former ambassadors are experts on Greece and the region. They are able to highlight what is at stake for Greek-Americans and Greece-based US voters this November,” he added.



“US Citizens have the right to vote in federal elections, no matter how long they have lived outside of US borders, and DAGR is here to help them do that,” she said.



Click here for “A Ballot for Biden is Best for Greece and Best for the US” to present your questions and receive a link to connect to the webinar. The Zoom link will be sent to attendees by email on Thursday, October 8, after 5 p.m.

Thursday’s session is endorsed by Greek Americans for Biden and the Ethnic Caucus for the DC Democratic State Committee.