The US Department of Homeland Security has donated encrypted communication devices to the Attica Security Directorate.

The donation was made through the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) staff stationed at the US Embassy in Athens.

The donation was formally completed on Tuesday, with the transfer of 35 devices to the Organized Crime Unit.

Although they look like cell phones, the wireless devices are in fact state-of-the-art, capable of delivering real-time audio and photos to the police operations center.

The donation, in addition to the 35 devices, included the creation of an autonomous operations center at Attica Police Headquarters, where the offices of the Organized Crime Unit are located.

The initiative for the donation is part of a memorandum of cooperation between the Hellenic Police and ICE, signed in April 2019.