Chios migrant center in lockdown after ‘numerous’ infections

A reception and identification center for migrants on the eastern Aegean island of Chios was placed on lockdown after health authorities confirmed “numerous” coronavirus infections, the Migration Ministry said in a press release on Wednesday.

The ministry did not specify the number of infections.

The lockdown, decided jointly by the ministries of Migration, Health and Citizen Protection, will be in place until October 21.

The ministry said it has asked the National Public Health Organization (EODY) to set up an emergency team at the facility to trace and treat migrants and refugees.

Additionally, all women who are over five months pregnant will be immediately transferred to mainland Greece, near Covid-19 referral hospitals, to avoid giving birth at the island’s hospital.