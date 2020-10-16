NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Greek schools to welcome 2,380 new teachers

TAGS: Education, Employment

The Education Ministry on Friday heralded the recruitment of 2,380 new teachers for Greek schools in a bid to cover vacancies that have appeared due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The hirings, which are being made for both primary and secondary schools, aim to fill gaps in positions left by teachers who have been obliged to work from home either due to potential infection or because they are at a high risk of getting seriously ill from the coronavirus.

Overall the ministry has carried out a total of 49,214 hirings, the highest number of recruitments in recent years, it said.

