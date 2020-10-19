Weather to take turn for the worse

[InTime News]

The National Meteorological Service (EMY) on Monday warned of a storm front that is expected to hit parts of the country from Tuesday through Thursday afternoon.

According to EMY, the wet front will bring strong storms and hail, starting with Crete and possibly parts of the Peloponnese on Tuesday, Evia on Tuesday night and the islands of the Western Cyclades on Wednesday.

The wet front is expected to ease from Thursday morning in the north and in Crete later the same day.