Golden Dawn victims appeal sentences

The lawyers representing victims of Golden Dawn on Monday appealed against the prison sentences handed down to members of the neo-Nazi party, calling them too lenient, while GD’s number two Christos Pappas, who remains at large, also appealed his 13-year term.

Appeals were lodged by attorneys of three Egyptian fishermen and of members of the Communist Party union PAME who were violently assaulted by GD members in 2012 and 2013 respectively.

The lawyers of the family of Pavlos Fyssas, the rapper murdered by a GD member who was given a life term, also took issue with smaller terms given to the accomplices in the murder.

Meanwhile Pappas’ lawyer Periklis Stavrianakis said his client has appealed his 13-year term. Police have raided five properties belonging to Pappas or his relatives and also checked monasteries at Mount Athos following reports that he had taken refuge there.