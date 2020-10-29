A group of around 10 unidentified assailants attacked Athens University of Economics and Business Rector Dimitris Bourantonis in his office on Thursday, threatening the official and vandalizing the premises.

Sources told Kathimerini that one of the assailants grabbed Bourantonis by the throat and hurled verbal abuse and threats, while other members of the group smashed equipment and furniture, but also valuable memorabilia related to the university’s history. They also spray-painted slogans on the walls, including the anarchist logo.

University officials called an emergency meeting to discuss the assault, which was much more violent than similar incidents in the past.

“Such illegal, violent and undemocratic actions have no place in a public university. Academic freedom, respect for individuals’ life and integrity, and democracy are fundamental and non-negotiable values of this university,” the senate said in an announcement.