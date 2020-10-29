Greece’s transition to the fifth-generation networking (5G) era will be determined at the headquarters of the National Commission for Telecommunications and Post (EETT) in Maroussi on Friday.

In the morning the companies will submit expressions of interest in licenses to use frequencies across four bandwidth zones (700 megahertz, 2 gigahertz, 3.4-3.8 GHz, and 26 GHz).

The submission of applications constitutes the first stage of the tender, which will be completed on December 21. It is expected to earn revenues of 367 million euros for the state, unless strong rivalry drives the prices higher.

The three cellphone networks Cosmote, Vodafone and Wind are set to express an interest but there is also talk of a fourth player; this is connected to the request for a three-week extension to the application deadline submitted a few days ago by an equipment construction company. The process has been extended by a week.

The EETT has set the development of a 5G network across the country within three years as a condition.