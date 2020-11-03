MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Ancient site of Mycenae gets fire protection plan

Two months after a wildfire charred the entrance to the treasured archaeological site of Mycenae, one of Greece's most visited ancient complexes, Culture Minister Lina Mendoni and Peloponnese Regional Governor Panagiotis Nikas on Monday signed a 650,000-euro contract for a scheme to protect the site from further blazes. The site’s greenery has been restored and an anti-fire system is to be installed in due course. Although the fire in late August did not damage the monuments at Mycenae, it blackened much of the fortified acropolis. The Bronze Age fortress city was a major center of Mediterranean civilization. [Culture Ministry/ANA-MPA]

