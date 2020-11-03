NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Wildfire brought under control on island of Rhodes

Firefighters on Rhodes on Tuesday brought under control a wildfire that had broken out in forestland near the village of Asklipeio in the island’s south.

The cause of the blaze, which broke out in the early afternoon, remained unclear.

A large firefighting contingent, and volunteers, remained on standby to respond to a possible rekindling amid concerns about the proximity of the blaze to the village, which was evacuated as a precaution.

