Wildfire brought under control on island of Rhodes

Firefighters on Rhodes on Tuesday brought under control a wildfire that had broken out in forestland near the village of Asklipeio in the island’s south.



The cause of the blaze, which broke out in the early afternoon, remained unclear.



A large firefighting contingent, and volunteers, remained on standby to respond to a possible rekindling amid concerns about the proximity of the blaze to the village, which was evacuated as a precaution.