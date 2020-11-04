University rectors approve of a plan to crack down on violence at universities that was unveiled on Monday by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

“The prime minister’s initiative to invite the council and clarify that the state stands firmly by our side opposite every act of violence was very correct,” the rector of Thessaloniki’s Aristotle University, Nikos Papaioannou, told Kathimerini after the council of university rectors convened on Tuesday.

Rectors are in favor of the introduction of a system to more effectively guard campuses and entrance cards for universities.

However, any intervention in the event of an act of lawlessness must take into consideration the constraints of space at each university and other restricting factors, Papaioannou said.

The measures foresee the establishment of university police, the installation of cameras and an entrance card for universities.