A Biden victory would be ‘good news for Greece,’ says Dukakis

Michael Dukakis, the 1988 Democratic presidential nominee, has said that a Joe Biden victory will be “good news for Greece.”



Speaking to Kathimerini, he described the 2020 election as “one of the most important races in US history,” and expressed his full support for the Democratic candidate.



“It will be good news for Greece if Joe Biden wins. Throughout his political career, he has been a friend and supporter of Greece,” the former Massachusetts Governor said.



The outcome of the US presidential election was on a knife edge, with incumbent Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Biden running neck and neck in a number of swing states.