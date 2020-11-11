Fire breaks out at Samos refugee camp

A fire has broken out at the Vathy Reception and Identification Centre (RIC) on the Greek island of Samos.

A total of 18 firemen with nine fire engines have been sent to put out the blaze which broke out on Wednesday morning.

The extent of the damage was not immediately clear. No injuries have been reported as of yet.

Authorities do not know what caused the fire.

It is estimated that around 4,200 people are sheltered at the Vathy camp.

A fire burned down 15 tents, leaving at least 150 people without shelter, at the same facility on November 2.

