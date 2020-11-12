The Finance Ministry is currently considering the extension of the deadline for the payment of next year’s road tax, whose notices will be uploaded in the next few days on Taxisnet.

The tax is normally payable until the end of the year, but the ministry is now pondering the extension of the deadline until the end of February 2021, which will be determined according to the course of the health crisis and the payments that will be made through the end of the year. This means that owners will this time get an extra couple of months to settle their road tax dues, instead of the usual extra leeway of five to 10 days.

Vehicle owners will be able to print out their road tax notices either by using their Taxisnet username and password, or by entering the tax registration number (AFM) of the owner and the car plate number into the system.

The amounts payable will probably be the same as last year’s and range between 22 and 1,380 euros per vehicle, depending on carbon dioxide emissions or the size of the engine, and the year of registration.