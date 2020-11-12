NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

UK puts mainland Greece back on quarantine list

TAGS: Travel, Coronavirus

Travelers arriving to the UK from all Greek airports except those at five islands will have to spend two weeks in self-isolation, Britain’s Transport Secretary Grant Schapps announced on Thursday, issuing a new list of travel corridors.

The measure will be effective as of 4 a.m. on Saturday, he added.

Only arrivals from the islands of Corfu, Crete, Kos, Rhodes and Zakynthos (or Zante) will be exempt from the 14-day self-isolation requirement.

The decision was prompted by the sharp increase of coronavirus cases in Greece over recent weeks.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.