UK puts mainland Greece back on quarantine list

Travelers arriving to the UK from all Greek airports except those at five islands will have to spend two weeks in self-isolation, Britain’s Transport Secretary Grant Schapps announced on Thursday, issuing a new list of travel corridors.

The measure will be effective as of 4 a.m. on Saturday, he added.

Only arrivals from the islands of Corfu, Crete, Kos, Rhodes and Zakynthos (or Zante) will be exempt from the 14-day self-isolation requirement.

The decision was prompted by the sharp increase of coronavirus cases in Greece over recent weeks.