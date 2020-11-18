Crete warned to brace for more storms

The civil protection mechanism on Crete has been put on heightened alert in view of the wet and windy weather forecast for Thursday and Friday and on the heels of the havoc wreaked on the island by recent violent storms.



According to an emergency bulletin from the National Meteorological Service, heavy rain and thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds and hail will affect the entire island on Thursday.



The public is advised to be especially careful in areas with severe weather conditions and to observe the necessary safety procedures.



The weather front is also expected to affect the Cyclades and the Dodecanese island chains in the Aegean.