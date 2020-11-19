Archbishop Ieronymos admitted to hospital with coronavirus

Greece's Archbishop Ieronymos was admitted to Athens’ Evangelismos Hospital on Thursday morning after testing positive for the coronavirus, according to information.

Ieronymos is showing mild symptoms, the same sources said.

“I participate personally as a shepherd in the ordeal that concerns thousands of our brothers in our country and millions throughout the world,” the Archbishop told his close associates shortly before his admission to hospital.

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias expressed his "warm wishes for a speedy recovery" in a tweet on Thursday.

The Archbishop had initially tested negative in both rapid antigen and molecular tests (PCR) conducted after a meeting of the Holy Synod on November 6.

On November 11 it was announced that Ieronymos and the members of the Holy Synod were instructed to self-isolate after a senior cleric from the Holy Synod tested positive for the virus.

He was diagnosed as positive on Monday (Nov. 16).

Ieronymos met with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the latter’s office on November 14.